Sheriff: Kids lead deputies to mother’s body after father turns himself in to authorities

HOUSTON – Children led deputies to the body of their mother Tuesday after their father turned himself in to authorities, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The body was found just before 11 a.m. at a home on Ashley Meadow Lane, near Beltway 8 and Tidwell Road in east Harris County.

Gonzalez said the children’s father went to the Pasadena Police Department and told officers there that he had outstanding warrants. While there, the man told officers that they might want to go check his house because his wife might be dead, Gonzalez said.

According to Gonzalez, deputies went to the home and the man’s three children answered the door and led the deputies to their mother’s body.

Gonzalez said the children were between 5 and 11 years old.

