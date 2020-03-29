This service will bring your favorite Houston craft beers right to your door

HOUSTON – Thanks to HopDrop, you could have craft beer straight from the brewery delivered at your front door.

HopDrop partners with nearby breweries to deliver beverages on the spot to Houstonians.

HopDrop offers two levels of Draft Wagon membership.

• Monthly membership costs $14.95 per month for unlimited deliveries of craft beer straight from the brewery plus the cost of the drink.

• Annual membership cost $120 for unlimited deliveries of craft beer straight from the brewery plus the cost of the drink.

Without a membership, customers will be charged $8.99 per delivery plus a $5.99 delivery fee for craft beer from the craft beer bar plus the cost of the drink.

At the time of delivery, someone 21 or over must be present to sign for the order.

HopDrop says there are no exceptions for being unable to provide an I.D.

To see what options are available near you, enter your zip code on gohopdrop.com