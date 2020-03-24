Driver killed, juvenile ejected from vehicle after crash in Katy, deputies say

KATY, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a vehicle crash involving three brothers left one man dead and a juvenile critically injured Monday night.

Deputies said the incident happened in the 26300 block of Morton Road at around 6:15 p.m. when they responded to reports of a crash with ejection.

When units arrived at the scene, deputies said they located a Chrysler 300 that veered off the road. According to deputies, the adult male driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputies said there were three juveniles in the vehicle and one was ejected. The juvenile was transported to the hospital in critical condition via Life Flight, authorities said.

Two other juveniles talked to investigators at the scene and then were transported to a local hospital, deputies said.

Deputies said the juveniles’ ages are 12, 13 and 16, and they all are brothers. The driver was their mother's boyfriend, they said.

It was reported the vehicle was traveling westbound at around 100 mph down Morton Road when the driver lost control, deputies said.

At this time, deputies said the investigation is ongoing and it is too early to tell is intoxication may have been a factor.