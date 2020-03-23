Harris County implements COVID-19 online screening tool

Harris County announced an online COVID-19 screening tool for residents to self-assess their symptoms if they believe they have the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The tool, available at ReadyHarris.org, will consist of an online questionnaire. To move on to the second phase of screening, a phone call with a medical professional, people must be deemed at risk.

The screening will determine who should show up at a testing site.

During a Monday press conference, Umair Shah, executive director of Harris County Public Health, said the tool should allay common fears as the coronavirus continues to spread.

“We know there are a lot of concerns in our community, with people worrying if symptoms require evaluation or testing,” Shah said. “The vast majority of people who complete this screening will be reassured that they don’t need testing or evaluation at this time.” — Raga Justin