Man killed during drive-by shooting in SW Houston; search for suspects underway, police say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after a man was killed during a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Friday.

Police said they were called to West Orem and Croquet at around 12:30 a.m. when they received reports of a man shot in a drive-by shooting. When police and firefighters arrived at the scene, the victim was pronounced dead.

According to police, two men were in a car a short distance from the crime scene when the driver was shot during a conversation with a man outside the car.

Police said the passenger in the car jumped on top of the driver to help get the car from that area and called 911. The man died at the scene, officers said.

Detectives said they are investigating the shooting. Police said a camera of the getaway vehicle will be reviewed, but the only description of the vehicle they have is that it is a black car.