Houston parents give more than 20 things to do with kids while school is suspended
HOUSTON – More than 50 Houston-area school districts and private schools have closed due to the spread of coronavirus.
KPRC 2 asked viewers on social media what are they doing to keep children entertained during the school closures.
Here is a list of the top responses:
- Ride bikes in the neighborhood while a parent jogs behind
- Rent movies
- Play board games
- Use school resources for educational lessons
- Read for at least 30 minutes a day
- Exercise at home through a Smart TV or an app
- Watch educational movies
- Clean and knock out home projects
- Complete yard work
- Finish a puzzle
- Enjoy arts and crafts, chalk art, painting and other creative activities
March 14, 2020
- Write in a journal
- Listen to music
- Go fishing
- Finish laundry
- Have a family movie night
- Volunteer
- Start a bucket garden on the patio
- Learn how to bake bread
- Cook a new recipe
- Write letters to a nursing home
- Have karaoke in the living room
- Enjoy a bubble bath
- Swimming in the backyard
This is a GREAT start to a longer stay with kids! 😍 pic.twitter.com/LAwSKjNwXg— mysticangeljk66 (@mysticangeljk66) March 14, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.