Local News

Houston parents give more than 20 things to do with kids while school is suspended

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

File photo
File photo (Pixabay)

HOUSTON – More than 50 Houston-area school districts and private schools have closed due to the spread of coronavirus.

KPRC 2 asked viewers on social media what are they doing to keep children entertained during the school closures.

Here is a list of the top responses:

  • Ride bikes in the neighborhood while a parent jogs behind
  • Rent movies
  • Play board games
  • Use school resources for educational lessons
  • Read for at least 30 minutes a day
  • Exercise at home through a Smart TV or an app
  • Watch educational movies
  • Clean and knock out home projects
  • Complete yard work
  • Finish a puzzle
  • Enjoy arts and crafts, chalk art, painting and other creative activities
  • Write in a journal
  • Listen to music
  • Go fishing
  • Finish laundry
  • Have a family movie night
  • Volunteer
  • Start a bucket garden on the patio
  • Learn how to bake bread
  • Cook a new recipe
  • Write letters to a nursing home
  • Have karaoke in the living room
  • Enjoy a bubble bath
  • Swimming in the backyard

