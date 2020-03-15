Houston parents give more than 20 things to do with kids while school is suspended

HOUSTON – More than 50 Houston-area school districts and private schools have closed due to the spread of coronavirus.

KPRC 2 asked viewers on social media what are they doing to keep children entertained during the school closures.

Here is a list of the top responses:

Ride bikes in the neighborhood while a parent jogs behind

Rent movies

Play board games

Use school resources for educational lessons

Read for at least 30 minutes a day

Exercise at home through a Smart TV or an app

Watch educational movies

Clean and knock out home projects

Complete yard work

Finish a puzzle

Enjoy arts and crafts, chalk art, painting and other creative activities

Write in a journal

Listen to music

Go fishing

Finish laundry

Have a family movie night

Volunteer

Start a bucket garden on the patio

Learn how to bake bread

Cook a new recipe

Write letters to a nursing home

Have karaoke in the living room

Enjoy a bubble bath

Swimming in the backyard