Five armed masked men who claimed to be police invade home, police say

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying five masked men who claimed to be police officers before committing a robbery, they said.

Police said the incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 20 at around 12:15 a.m. when five unmasked men kicked open the door of a residence located in the 1600 block of North City Oaks Lane.

During the incident, the suspects announced themselves as “HPD” several times and demanded that the residents put their hands up, police said. Police said the suspects were armed with both semi-automatic and automatic weapons.

Officers said two of the suspects held one of the victims and her children at gunpoint while the others rummaged through the home. The suspects stole jewelry and $4,000 in cash before fleeing the location, police said. Police said the suspects fled in an unknown vehicle in an unknown direction of travel.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.