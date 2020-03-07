Neighbors call for action after Sienna Plantation home hit by vehicle for fifth time

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A house in Sienna Plantation has been hit by vehicles at least five times, according to neighbors. The property is situated at the end of a cul-de-ce, Steep Bank Passage, in Missouri City.

The most recent crash occurred last Friday night.

Neighbors shared photos of when a driver crashed straight through the front of the house and into the master bedroom closet.

The young driver walked away unscathed but was charged with driving under the influence, investigators said. No one was injured in the crash.

Neighbors said the problem is the house isn’t well-lit at night. People get to the stop sign, believe the road is a thoroughfare and sometimes see the home too late, said a neighbor Joe Gegner.

“Now most of them hit the brake, and they turn the corner and go back,” he said. “But five of them didn’t.”

Gegner has lived two houses away for more than 20 years. He said other owners who’ve lived in the home experienced crashes as well. Several years back, the family put up lighting and planters to protect the house, he said.

“The whole front door, the whole second story brickwork all came tumbling down. So it’s been a nasty house,” Gegner said.

With the number of families who walk and ride in the community, neighbors said the signage, lighting, and barriers need to be improved before it’s too late.

“I’m afraid because there’s a lot of traffic on this intersection,” said neighbor Denise Harper. “Somebody is gone to get hit."

The Fort Bend County Road & Bridge department were in the neighborhood Friday assessing the intersection, residents said. Deputies have increased patrols in the area and have been handing out more tickets since the last crash.