Three people dead, one hospitalized after vehicle crashes into tree in NE Harris County, sheriff’s deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash that left three people dead and one person hospitalized in northeast Harris County Friday morning, they said.

Deputies said the crash happened around 2:05 a.m. in the 12700 block of Aqueduct Road near N. Lake Houston Pkwy.

According to deputies, four Hispanic men in their 20s were traveling in a white Honda Civic at a high rate of speed when they ran through a stop sign and then into a tree.

Deputies said the driver and front-seat passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the back-seat passengers died on the way to the hospital via Life Flight, while the other is in critical condition, deputies said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crime Division is investigating the crash to see other factors besides speed contributed to the crash.