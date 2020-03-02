Have you seen her? 86-year-old woman with dementia missing in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are searching for an 86-year-old woman they said went missing early Monday morning in southeast Houston.

Police said Cora Thompson-Smith was last seen at around 1:35 a.m. at her residence located in the 7500 block of Kingsley Street.

Police said Thompson-Smith is reportedly suffering from dementia. She was last seen wearing red pajama pants, a white shirt with flowers on it, and possibly not wearing shoes, police said. Authorities said she also walks with a limp.

Anyone with information on Thompson-Smith’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.