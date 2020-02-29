Boil water notice impacts homes, businesses in Montrose

HOUSTON – The city of Houston is under a boil water notice.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the notice Thursday night, and he expects to lift it Saturday morning. Two areas Kingwood and Clear Lake are excluded from the boil water notice. The state requires cities to issue boil water notices when the water pressure drops and harmful bacteria and microbes can form, which is the case in Houston.

The notice has been a major readjustment for people and businesses in the city.

Officials said the water is safe for doing laundry and bathing, but not for drinking or cooking.

Present Company, a popular establishment in Montrose, greeted customers with a sign that read: “We have water.” This is evidence of how deeply the water main break has impacted businesses throughout the city.

Present Company said it threw out all of its ice and has stopped using its soda machines because they are hooked up to city water lines in order to comply with the boil water notice guideline.

”We got 1,600 pounds of ice yesterday, more coming today,” said beverage director Rex Nielsen.

Once the ice arrives, the Montrose bar will have enough to get them through the weekend.

For now, the bar is serving a limited cocktail menu. They are encouraging drinks that don’t require ice, like beers, wine or serving drinks neat, meaning without ice. Bartenders are also using canned soda or bottled sparkling water to make due for now.

”I guess the biggest impact for us is the (soda) spritzers on the bar,” Nielsen said. “We’re so used to using those, and we had to turn the water off on those.“

Another restaurant in Montrose, Sweetgreen had a sign on its door saying they were taking the day off.

In homes, Houstonians are putting their pots to good use.

“I started with just like two big soup pots,” said Montrose resident Steven Baker.

He boiled water for his mother, who is recovering from knee surgery at her home. In his own home, he is relying on bottled water.

”Just the bottled water that we’ve had,” Baker said. “Brushing our teeth and doing things besides showering.”