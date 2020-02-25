You can watch a movie while lounging on a mattress outside in Houston this summer

HOUSTON – If watching movies in bed is one of your favorite pastimes then you might love this.

Bed Cinema, a pop-up outdoor movie theater, is hosting five nights of events in Houston this summer.

Bed Cinema is dubbed “the world’s most comfortable cinema.” Instead of sitting in a typical theater seat or your car at a drive-in, guests enjoy a movie outdoors from the comfort of a mattress.

Events in Houston will occur from 7 p.m. - 10 beginning on June 24. The last night of showings is June 28. Tickets are not on sale yet, but pre-registration is available online.