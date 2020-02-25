53ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

53ºF

Local News

You can watch a movie while lounging on a mattress outside in Houston this summer

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Bed Cinema, Movies, Things To Do
"The World's Most Comfortable Cinema," Bed Cinema, will set up in Houston for five nights this June.
"The World's Most Comfortable Cinema," Bed Cinema, will set up in Houston for five nights this June. (Bed Cinema)

HOUSTON – If watching movies in bed is one of your favorite pastimes then you might love this.

Bed Cinema, a pop-up outdoor movie theater, is hosting five nights of events in Houston this summer.

Bed Cinema is dubbed “the world’s most comfortable cinema.” Instead of sitting in a typical theater seat or your car at a drive-in, guests enjoy a movie outdoors from the comfort of a mattress.

Events in Houston will occur from 7 p.m. - 10 beginning on June 24. The last night of showings is June 28. Tickets are not on sale yet, but pre-registration is available online.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: