Driver leaving bar dies after striking fire hydrant, fence, sheriff says

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

A driver has died after his vehicle appeared to have left the roadway while traveling in Aldine on February 25, 2020, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
ALDINE, Texas – A driver has died after his vehicle appeared to have left the roadway while traveling in Aldine Monday night, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies said the crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Old Humble Road. When they arrived at the scene, deputies located a single sedan, Gonzalez said.

According to deputies, it appears the sedan left the roadway, striking a fire hydrant and then a fence before flipping and landing near the complex. Gonzalez said the driver, who has been identified as 65-year-old Joseph F. Mize, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tweet, Gonzalez said, “Family members first thought Mize had once again been arrested for DWI, only to find it was his crash.”

Gonzalez said Mize had been at a bar prior to the crash.

Gonzalez said it appears the driver was not wearing a seatbelt when deputies found him. Residents reported hearing a speeding vehicle before the crash, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the man may have been racing another vehicle before the crash. Deputies were also seen talking to a woman driving a black Charger nearby. When asked if the woman was involved in the crash, Gonzalez said they are unsure but still investigating the crash.

