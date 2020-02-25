Driver leaving bar dies after striking fire hydrant, fence, sheriff says

ALDINE, Texas – A driver has died after his vehicle appeared to have left the roadway while traveling in Aldine Monday night, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies said the crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Old Humble Road. When they arrived at the scene, deputies located a single sedan, Gonzalez said.

According to deputies, it appears the sedan left the roadway, striking a fire hydrant and then a fence before flipping and landing near the complex. Gonzalez said the driver, who has been identified as 65-year-old Joseph F. Mize, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tweet, Gonzalez said, “Family members first thought Mize had once again been arrested for DWI, only to find it was his crash.”

Update to fatal crash: it appears the deceased driver, Joseph F. Mize, 65 yrs, had been at a bar prior to this crash. Exact address for the collision was 900 Old Humble Rd. Family members first thought Mize had once again been arrested for DWI, only to find it was his crash. https://t.co/lfu3gCD63y pic.twitter.com/ALyIbXK5iM — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 25, 2020

Gonzalez said Mize had been at a bar prior to the crash.

Gonzalez said it appears the driver was not wearing a seatbelt when deputies found him. Residents reported hearing a speeding vehicle before the crash, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the man may have been racing another vehicle before the crash. Deputies were also seen talking to a woman driving a black Charger nearby. When asked if the woman was involved in the crash, Gonzalez said they are unsure but still investigating the crash.