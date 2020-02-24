Former president of HISD parent-teacher organization charged in connection with $24K theft

HOUSTON – The former president of a parent-teacher organization in the Houston Independent School District has been charged in connection with theft amounting to nearly $24,000.

William Kessler Jaudon, 49, was charged with aggregate theft from a non-profit organization that happened from June 1, 2018 through July 31, 2019, according to court documents.

Jaudon became the president of the Hamilton Middle School PTO in May 2018, court documents revealed.

After his term ended, Jaudon stayed on to the help transition any incoming personnel, and during a meeting, he told the organization that there was about $5,000 in the account, according to court documents.

One of the members, Oscar Gonzales, said he through that was odd because there had previously been about $29,000 in the account, and that fundraising had brought in extra revenue that should have put the account at $43,000 before expenses, court documents revealed.

By August 2019, Gonzales said there was only around $2,100 left in the account, according to court documents.

Gonzales said there had not been any large expenditures that had been approved during Jaudon’s term, so after getting the card back from Jaudon, Gonzales went to the back to get bank statements. That is where Gonzales learned that Jaudon had changed the address on the account – which had previously been Hamilton Middle School’s address -- to his personal P.O. Box, according to court documents.

The statements also revealed unapproved purchases at multiple stores including Fry’s Electronics, Lowes and The Chocolate Bar, court documents revealed.

After he reconciled the account, Gonzales saw that between June 2018 and July 2019, Jaudon had withdrawn $23,725 from the account without permission, court documents revealed.

Jaudon was taken into custody and his bail was set at $30,000, which he posted.

While he is out on bond, Jaudon cannot go within 200 feet of Hamilton Middle School and he cannot have any contact with Gonzales or any other member of the Hamilton Middle School PTO.

HISD released a statement on the arrest saying:

While parent-teacher organizations (“PTO”) do support our students, they are separate legal entities from HISD. As such, PTOs operate under their own tax identification numbers and are completely responsible for their fundraisers and related purchases. Further, PTOs operate through proceeds from fundraising activities and/or other financial means, not tax dollars.