VIDEO: Man helps get neighbors to safety during fire at apartment complex in west Houston

HOUSTON – Crews are responding to a kitchen fire Thursday night in west Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The fire occurred around 5:50 p.m. in a third-floor unit at the Diamond Hill Apartment on the 9400 block Westheimer Road, officials said.

A tenant said he alerted neighbors about the fire and helped them to safety.

No one was injured.

Extra manpower was called because the fire was reported on the third floor, HPD said.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

Here is a video from the fire at Diamond Hill Apartment: