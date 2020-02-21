‘Cockroach infestation’ found at one Houston-area restaurant

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Bill Spencer made his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Click here for other Restaurant Report Card recaps.

Here’s a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported about this week.

Samurai Noodle

1801 Durham Drive

Violation: “Cockroach infestation" -- inspectors found nine or more live cockroaches in the establishment.

Order given: Pest control must be brought in to treat infected areas.

Birraporetti’s

500 Louisiana Street

Violation: Inspectors discovered live cockroaches. One live cockroach found on the stainless steel wall behind the stove/grill area. One live cockroach found in the kitchen office area.

Fiesta En Guadalajara

3522 Irvington

Violation: Inspectors discovered rodent droppings on top of the refrigerator and in the dishwashing area.

Order given: Pest control must visit within the next week to assess the rodent problem.

Mod Pizza

1911 Taylor

Critical violation: Inspectors finding, “ice machine not maintained and cleaned as often as needed to prevent the accumulation of mold/mildew/algae/biofilm.”

Order given: Sanitize the interior of ice machine thoroughly.