‘Cockroach infestation’ found at one Houston-area restaurant
HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Bill Spencer made his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.
Here’s a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported about this week.
Samurai Noodle
1801 Durham Drive
Violation: “Cockroach infestation" -- inspectors found nine or more live cockroaches in the establishment.
Order given: Pest control must be brought in to treat infected areas.
Birraporetti’s
500 Louisiana Street
Violation: Inspectors discovered live cockroaches. One live cockroach found on the stainless steel wall behind the stove/grill area. One live cockroach found in the kitchen office area.
Fiesta En Guadalajara
3522 Irvington
Violation: Inspectors discovered rodent droppings on top of the refrigerator and in the dishwashing area.
Order given: Pest control must visit within the next week to assess the rodent problem.
Mod Pizza
1911 Taylor
Critical violation: Inspectors finding, “ice machine not maintained and cleaned as often as needed to prevent the accumulation of mold/mildew/algae/biofilm.”
Order given: Sanitize the interior of ice machine thoroughly.
