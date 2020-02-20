48ºF

Royal ISD locks down all campuses while threat is investigated

PATTISON, Texas – All Royal Independent School District campuses were locked down Thursday while authorities investigate a threat.

According to a message posted on the district’s website, the lockdown means no one is allowed in or out of any buildings on campus.

“We are working closely with local law enforcement agencies to take every step to ensure the safety of our students,” the message read.

The nature of the threat was not immediately released.

This is a developing story.

