Federal agency offers financial assistance to businesses, residents affected by Spring Branch explosion

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Businesses and residents affected by the explosion at Watson Grinding & Manufacturing will have the chance to get some financial help.

The Small Business Administration announced Monday that it will be offering low-interest federal disaster loans to those affected by the January blast.

According to a news release, the SBA made the disaster declaration at the request of Gov. Greg Abbott. Federal assistance will be available in Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, and Waller counties.

The loans will be available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters who suffered damages as a result of the explosion, according to the release.

People interested in learning more about the loan can go to the Disaster Loan Outreach Center at the Brenda and John Duncan YMCA on Clay Road starting Wednesday. Specialists will be on hand to answer questions, explain the application process and more.

Appointments are not necessary.

For more information, visit HoustonRecovers.org.