Houston company at center of deadly blast that damaged over 400 homes files for bankruptcy

HOUSTON – Watson Grinding and Manufacturing Co., the business at the center of a propylene explosion last month that killed two people and damaged over 400 nearby homes, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a statement issued by the company.

Company officials said the filing will “allow the company to continue operation of its businesses and service to its customers while it works through a plan of reorganization.”

Located off of Gessner Road in northwest Harris County, the company is currently at the center of several lawsuits since the explosion that shook parts of Houston on Jan. 24.

Company officials said that what is expected to be a “long-term interruption of business operations,” forced them to terminate the employment of nearly 80 workers this week.

Watson Valve, a business near the explosion site, would contract with Watson Grinding to make machine products for customers. It continues to operate at approximately 20% of normal capacity by utilizing other suppliers, according to company officials.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected by this tragedy and we are convinced that the best way to ensure our organization can play a positive role in the long-term recovery of the area is by remaining a viable business,” said John Watson, son of the company’s founder and the CEO of Watson Grinding and Manufacturing Co. “We are a family business and through this reorganization, we intend to save the company and protect and restore the jobs for our dedicated and hardworking team.”

The explosion killed Watson Grinding employees Frank Flores and Gerardo Castorena.

Officials said a preliminary investigation determined propylene leaked from a tank at the business and was ignited by a spark in the electrical system.