Woman shot during possible road rage on Southwest Freeway at Chimney Rock Road, police say

HOUSTON – A woman was shot during a possible road rage incident on the Southwest Freeway at Chimney Rock Road, according to Houston police.

The road rage shooting was reported around 5:10 a.m. northbound on 59 at Chimney Rock exit.

Police said a woman driving northbound on 59 had cut off another vehicle, possibly a BMW, while trying to cross lanes to exit the freeway. Police said the woman heard a loud boom and her leg was struck by a bullet.

The woman exited the freeway and pulled into an Exxon, located at 5601 Southwest Freeway, and called for help, police said. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and expected to survive her injuries, police said.

Investigators said the bullet hole could be seen in her vehicle’s driver side door.

No arrest has been made. Details on the gunman have not been released.