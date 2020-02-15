No injuries reported after explosion at popular shopping center in Galleria area, officials say

HOUSTON – An explosion Friday afternoon at a popular shopping center in the Galleria area send customers running.

The incident was reported near Uptown Park Boulevard and the West Loop.

A contractor doing demolition in an empty retail space said a fire broke out in the empty space. Construction workers tried to put the fire out and warned neighboring businesses.

Because there were propane tanks in the empty space, contractors ran to Flower Child restaurant and another restaurant to evacuate people.

“I ran in there yelling, ‘Everybody get out, everybody get out.’ There’s going to be an explosion. We (were) waiting for the fire department and then heard, boom, boom, boom. Just like that,” said contractor Luke Marsh.

The owner of the property told KPRC 2 that no one was hurt and no other stores or businesses were damaged.