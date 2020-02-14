Weekend Construction: The five trouble spots on Houston freeways this weekend.

HOUSTON – Road construction this weekend will create fewer headaches than it has the past couple of weekends, but there are still some areas to avoid. Here they are:

1. The West Loop at the Southwest Freeway.

This weekend brings another round of closures on the West Loop at the Southwest Freeway, but the good news is that the closures will be confined to the overnight hours. The closure of the north and southbound lanes will be from 9pm to 5am this weekend.

2. The Northwest Freeway inside Beltway 8.

The inbound lanes of US 290 between Pinemont and West 34th Street will be restricted by three lanes all weekend long. Expect long delays coming into town from Cypress.

3. The North Loop Westbound between the Hardy Toll Road and I-45.

Four lanes of this stretch of road will be closed between Friday evening and early Sunday morning. There will be long delays on this stretch of road Saturday! Also know that the exit from 610 westbound to I-45 northbound will be closed during the same time frame.

Houston area freeway construction hot spots for the weekend of February 14 to 17, 2020.

4. Gulf Freeway northbound exit to US 59 southbound.

This exit will be closed from Friday evening to Sunday morning.

5. I-10, the East Freeway, at the San Jacinto River.

I-10 will be restricted by two lanes westbound over the San Jacinto River in eastern Harris County on Saturday. The closure extends from Main Street on the east side of the river to Monmouth Drive on the west. Expect delays on the East Freeway in Baytown Saturday.