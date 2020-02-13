Police release sketch, video in January slaying of father in front of his son

HOUSTON – Police released a sketch and surveillance video is an effort to track down the person who killed a man in front of his son last month.

Andres Chan, 61, was killed Jan. 11 while walking with his son along Fairdale Lane about 6:40 p.m., according to Houston police.

Police said two people approached the father and son and tried to rob them. Chan refused to give the robbers anything and was shot by one of the robbers, police said.

The robbers fled the scene in silver or tan four-door car that was driven by a third person, police said.

Police released a sketch Thursday of someone believed to be involved in the fatal shooting. That person was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Police also released surveillance video of some people believed to be involved in the crime and what is believed to be the getaway vehicle.