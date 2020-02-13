2 people dead, 1 injured after Conroe strip mall shooting, police say

CONROE – Two men were killed and another injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a busy strip mall off North Freeway near South Loop 336 in Conroe, according to Conroe Police Department.

Investigators said the shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at 11133 Interstate 45 South, officials said.

“These were not patrons of any business here," said Conroe PD Jeff Smith.

Investigators say a shooting in this parking lot left two people dead and one person in the hospital. Conroe Police say the two victims were men in their 20's. They are still looking for the shooter. @KPRC2 Will have a live report at 10 pic.twitter.com/Tk5sqT6Xce — KPRC2 Rose-Ann Aragon (@KPRC2RoseAnn) February 13, 2020

The nearby businesses closed shortly after the shooting, police say.

Police said three men in their 20s were shot in the parking lot. Two of those men died on the scene. The other victim, who was shot once in the upper body, was transported to a Conroe Regional hospital.

“He was having surgical care done, so we’re no longer in communication but he is alive,” Smith said.

Smith said police are looking for surveillance footage and talking with witnesses.

He said the shooter or shooters are still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conroe Police Department at 936-522-3200.