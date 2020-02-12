Suspects sought after 17-year-old boy shot in face in Katy, deputies say

KATY, Texas – Officials are searching for several people involved in a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured in Katy on Tuesday night, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported at 8:15 p.m. in the 6300 block of Grayson Bend Drive and South Fry Road.

Deputies said the teen was talking to a group of people he knew and was shot in the cheek. They said the teen was taken to a nearby trauma center with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies are searching for three to four suspects connected to the shooting. Investigators are using surveillance video from the nearby homes to help them find the suspects.