Suspects sought after 17-year-old boy shot in face in Katy, deputies say
KATY, Texas – Officials are searching for several people involved in a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured in Katy on Tuesday night, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting was reported at 8:15 p.m. in the 6300 block of Grayson Bend Drive and South Fry Road.
Deputies said the teen was talking to a group of people he knew and was shot in the cheek. They said the teen was taken to a nearby trauma center with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies are searching for three to four suspects connected to the shooting. Investigators are using surveillance video from the nearby homes to help them find the suspects.
