Driver, 14, with children in stolen pickup truck, involved in 3-vehicle crash in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A 14-year-old driver, with four other children in a stolen pickup truck, was involved in a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

An off-duty police officer on his way home from work noticed a green pickup truck near the 1500 block of Sam Houston Parkway with several young children inside, police said. The officer contacted dispatch and was told that the truck was stolen, police said.

When the officer tried to pull the truck’s driver over, the driver seemed alarmed and sped off at a high rate of speed, police said.

Two vehicles coming from opposite directions at the intersection of Seagler Road and Briar Forest Drive were struck by the pickup truck, police said.

There were a mother and son in one of the vehicles that were struck and a woman in the other one, police said.

“It’s a miracle we’re walking away,” Joanna Boyer said.

The minors in the green pickup truck ranged from ages 11 to 14, police said.

One of the drivers that were struck in the wreck was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Officials said the children were also taken to the hospital.

Harris County Assistant District Attorney Sean Teare, who heads the vehicular crimes unit, said the underage driver and one of the minor passengers will face charges of aggravated assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He said those charges could be upgraded as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

How KPRC 2 handles naming minors

How it works: There is no law preventing media from reporting the names of juveniles, but KPRC 2 makes every effort to protect anyone under 18 years old.

To know: There are exceptions to this rule depending on the circumstances such as a heinous crime or someone under 18 being tried as an adult.

What we did in this instance: We did not release the names of the minors involved.

Here is a list of our full online crime standards