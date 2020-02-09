Twin entrepreneurs to bring ‘Young Millionaires Series’ to Houston

HOUSTON – Twin entrepreneurs launch the ‘Young Millionaires Series’ to teach existing and aspiring entrepreneurs how to scale their businesses to millionaire status in an effort to build generational wealth, according to a press release. The seminar includes panels featuring top professionals from various industries, networking opportunities and one-on-one mentorship.

The four-city tour stops in Houston on Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston. The event is at 1600 West Loop South. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Sterling Carter and Stephen Levi Carter, known as the Carter Brothers, have built a multi-million dollar business and are co-authors of the Amazon best-selling book, “Double Your Success: Principles to Build a Multimillion-Dollar Business.”

“My brother and I hope to not only build the next generation of young millionaires through this series but also to model the necessity of mentorship and giving back, both of which are essential to building wealth in under-served communities,” Sterling said.

The brothers address the economic inequality and wealth gap in urban communities across the United States. The inhibition for urban communities to break through the economic glass ceiling include underemployment, lack of education, mass incarceration, poor access to healthy food, inadequate healthcare, poverty tax and media misrepresentation, per the release.

“Our goal is to share the secrets to our success, the triumphs, as well as the trials, on our way to the top. In doing so, we offer the next generation a head-start into lucrative, sustainable business ventures,” Stephen said.

Tour also stops in Chicago on May 9, Washington D.C. on Aug. 29 and Atlanta on Oct. 24.