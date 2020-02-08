HPD: Officer injures shoulder while chasing, tackling suspect to the ground

HOUSTON – An officer was injured while pursuing a suspect in northeast Houston early Saturday morning, officials said.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. in the 5400 block of Tommye Street.

Officers were dispatched to the area after receiving a domestic assault report. Once at the location, responding officers found the person who reported to domestic assault, the complainant and the suspect, Houston Police Department LT. R Wilkins said.

The complainant told officers his uncle threw a brick at him, hitting him in the chest, and also punched him a few times.

As officers worked to determine what had occured, the suspect became confrontational and took off running, Wilkins said. One of the officers chased the suspect and tackled him to the ground.

The officer injured his shoulder during the incident and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The suspect is in custody, Wilkins said.