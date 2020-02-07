Woman traveling with child killed when car drifts into oncoming traffic, deputies say

FRESNO, Texas – A woman is dead after authorities said she drifted into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head-on in Fort Bend County.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday on FM 2234 near FM 521 in Fresno, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the woman was driving on FM 2234 with a 9-year-old child in the back when she drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with an oncoming vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The child and the other driver were transported to a hospital, authorities said.

According to the FBCSO, the child is OK and has no injuries. The driver of the second vehicle is being treated for serious injuries, deputies said.

Deputies said they do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash, but they are still working to rule the possibility out.

The relationship between the woman and child is still unclear.