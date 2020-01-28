Man used modeling ruse to sexually assault League City child, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Authorities said Tuesday they are searching for a man who used a modeling ruse to sexually assault a child in League City last month.

The attack was reported just before noon Dec. 8 at a home on Rocky Cove Lane near Bay Creek Drive and FM Road 646.

According to League City police, the child was contacted by someone on the LIKEE app under the pretense that they could become a model.

Police said the child ended up giving their address to the person on the app, thinking they were coming to conduct an in-person evaluation. Police said a man showed up about a half-hour later and assaulted the child once he was inside the home.

The man was last seen driving a dark-colored hatchback car that could be a 2014 or 2015 Hyundai Accent, according to police.

Authorities released these images of a car believed to have been driven by a man who sexually assaulted a child in League City, Texas, on Dec. 8, 2019. (League City Police Department)

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call League City police at 281-338-4189.