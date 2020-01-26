Harris County Public Library’s most checked-out books of 2019: Here’s what Houstonians were reading last year

HOUSTON – Are you curious to know what other Houstonians were reading last year? From audiobooks and e-books to plain old paperbacks, readers checked out millions of books from the Harris County Public Library last year. The library system tracked the most read and requested books of 2019 and released its lists of the titles library-goers checked out most.

If you’re ready to get a move on your resolution to read more in the new year but don’t know what book to pick up first, take a look at these lists to see which books were most beloved by readers in Harris County in 2019.

Top Ten Most Checked Out Adult Fiction Books in 2019

Top Ten Most Checked Out Adult Nonfiction Books in 2019

Top Ten Most Checked out Young Adult Fiction Books in 2019

Top Ten Most Checked out Young Adult Nonfiction Books in 2019

Top Ten Most Checked Out Children’s Fiction Books in 2019

Top Ten Most Checked Out Children’s Nonfiction Books in 2019

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens Becoming by Michelle Obama Educated by Tara Westover Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty The Reckoning by John Grisham

The top 5 audiobook titles borrowed through Harris County Public Library’s digital collection in 2019: