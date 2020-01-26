Harris County Public Library’s most checked-out books of 2019: Here’s what Houstonians were reading last year
HOUSTON – Are you curious to know what other Houstonians were reading last year? From audiobooks and e-books to plain old paperbacks, readers checked out millions of books from the Harris County Public Library last year. The library system tracked the most read and requested books of 2019 and released its lists of the titles library-goers checked out most.
If you’re ready to get a move on your resolution to read more in the new year but don’t know what book to pick up first, take a look at these lists to see which books were most beloved by readers in Harris County in 2019.
Top Ten Most Checked Out Adult Fiction Books in 2019
- Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
- Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty
- The Reckoning by John Grisham
- Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci
- Past Tense by Lee Child
- Redemption by David Baldacci
- The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah
- The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
- The Chef by James Patterson
- The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn
Top Ten Most Checked Out Adult Nonfiction Books in 2019
- The Library Book by Susan Orlean
- Becoming by Michelle Obama
- Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover
- Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are So You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be by Rachel Hollis
- You Are a Bad Ass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life by Jen Sincero
- The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide to a High Fat Diet by Leanne Vogel
- The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Idea West by David McCullough
- Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave by Joanna Gaines
- The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are by Brene Brown
- The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in “Healthy” Foods that Cause Disease and Weight Gain by Steven R. Gundry
Top Ten Most Checked out Young Adult Fiction Books in 2019
- The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
- Rebound by Kwame Alexander
- Harbor Me by Jacqueline Woodson
- Dork Diaries by Rachel Renée Russell
- Watchdog by Will McIntosh
- Turtles All the Way Down by John Green
- The Hidden Oracle by Riordan, Rick
- The Burning Maze by Rick Riordan
- Not If I Save You First by Ally Carter
- One of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus
Top Ten Most Checked out Young Adult Nonfiction Books in 2019
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child by Jack Thorne
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald by J.K. Rowling
- Guinness World Records.
- Shout: A Poetry Manual by Laurie Halse Anderson
- Hey, Kiddo by Jarrett Krosoczka
- Game on!: Video Game History from Pong and Pac-Man to Mario, Minecraft, and More by Dustin Hansen
- The Book of No Worries: A Survival Guide for Growing Up by Lizzie Cox
- The Self-Esteem Habit for Teens : 50 Simple Ways to Build Your Confidence Every Day by Lisa M Schab
- The Playbook: 52 Rules to Aim, Shoot, and Score in This Game Called Life by Kwame Alexander
- WWE: Absolutely Everything You Need to Know by Steve Pantaleo
Top Ten Most Checked Out Children’s Fiction Books in 2019
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney
- Ghost Boys by Jewell Parker Rhodes
- Two Dogs in a Trench Coat Go to School by Julie Falatka
- Saving Winslow by Sharon Creech
- The Magic Misfits by Neil Patrick Harris
- The Miscalculations of Lightning Girl by Stacy McAnulty
- Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Journal by Jeff Kinney
- Wishtree by Katherine Applegate
- Mr. Gedrick and Me by Patrick Carman
- Captain Superlative by J.S. Puller
Top Ten Most Checked Out Children’s Nonfiction Books in 2019
- The Boo-Boos that Changed the World: A True Story About an Accidental Invention (Really!) by Barry Wittenstein
- Big Nate by Lincoln Peirce
- Game Changers: The Story of Venus and Serena Williams by Lesa Cline-Ransome
- Garfield Cooks Up Trouble by Jim Davis
- Garfield Chickens Out by Jim Davis
- Who Am I? An Animal Guessing Game by Steve Jenkins
- What Do They Do with All that Poo? by Jane Kurtz
- Minecraft: Guide to Redstone by Graig Jelley
- LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Awesome Guide by Cavan Scott
- Grand Canyon by Jason Chin
Top Five Most Checked Out Children’s Nonfiction Books in 2019
The top 5 audiobook titles borrowed through Harris County Public Library’s digital collection in 2019:
- Becoming by Michelle Obama
- Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
- You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero
- The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo
- Educated by Tara Westover
