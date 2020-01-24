Houston woman sentenced to 50 years for killing a Chinese citizen while trying to snatch her purse
HOUSTON – A 23-year-old woman was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2016 slaying of a Chinese national, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday.
Kenia Wilkins was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of felony murder of Meng Bo in a 2016 robbery, according to Ogg. Wilkins faced a four-day trial last week.
“We have made it a priority to aggressively prosecute defendants who use a gun to rob and kill,” Ogg said. “Gun violence is a scourge, and we will work in court and with the community to curb it.”
What happened
On Dec. 26, 2016, witnesses told the Houston Police Department that they heard a gunshot at about 11:10 p.m. at Camden Holly Springs apartments in west Houston. Witnesses found Bo, a human resources officer for PetroChina International (America) Inc., with injuries and called 911.
An active-duty Navy sailor, who was home on leave, began CPR and another witness assisted.
Medics with the Houston Fire Department arrived at the apartment complex soon after and pronounced 30-year-old Bo dead at the scene.
According to the Harris County District Attorney, witnesses said they saw a dark-colored sedan flee the scene. That vehicle was later connected with another purse-snatching that occurred earlier that same day, officials said.
Houston Police Department identified Wilkins as the suspect, and she was arrested two weeks later on Jan. 11, 2017.
