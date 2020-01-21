Woman arrested when man dies after falling out of U-Haul during chase, police say

HOUSTON – A man died Tuesday after he fell out of a U-Haul that was being chased by police in north Houston, according to authorities.

The chase started just before 1 a.m. after a burglary call at a convenience store at the corner of Bauman Road and Dipping Lane.

According to Houston police, an off-duty officer spotted the burglary happening and called it in. The officer reported that a U-Haul truck was the getaway vehicle, police said.

Officers spotted the truck and the driver refused to stop, police said. One person who was in the truck jumped out near Yale Street and Parker Road and was quickly arrested, police said.

Police said the truck continued traveling through neighborhoods to the area of North Main Street and Interstate 45, where a man in the vehicle fell out and was run over by the truck. He died at the scene.

The truck kept going after running over the man, police said. The truck cut through yards and hit a police vehicle before the tires were flattened, police said. The truck came to a stop near West Parker Road and North Shepherd Drive.

The driver, a woman, was arrested. Police said she faces charges of assault but will likely also be charged with murder.

One officer suffered a medical emergency during the chase and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. He was listed in stable condition, police said.