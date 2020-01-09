Shoppers panic after shots ring out inside SW Houston Walmart

HOUSTON – Shoppers were sent into a panic after shots fired inside a southwest Houston Walmart.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Walmart on the West Sam Houston Parkway near Bissonet Street and South Course Drive, police said.

Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said the call initially came in as an active shooter, but it was later determined to be a targeted, isolated incident.

Two groups of people who knew each other and were involved in an ongoing conflict got into an argument at the checkout counter, Crowson said.

The argument escalated and one man pulled out a gun and shot another man in the lower torso, authorities said.

Crowson said the sound from the gunshots caused chaos for shoppers inside the store.

“There was a panic,” Crowson said. “You know, any time there (are) gunshots in a large building like this people get a little emotional, based upon some of the things that have happened around the country … Fortunately, officers got here very quickly, secured the location and everything is under control.”

The injured man was taken to a hospital in stable condition. One potential suspect was detained in the parking lot. Authorities are working to determine his involvement.

Two others were seen running towards a nearby apartment complex and remain at large, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.