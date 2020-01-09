HPD: 16-year-old ran to store for help after being shot in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – A 16-year-old was shot around Wednesday evening in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting occurred at about 7:35 p.m. near 1096 South Gessner Road, police say.

The injured teen then ran to a Metro Food store and asked them to call 911 because he’d been shot, police say. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition Wednesday night, officials say.

Officers checked the area and found several shell casings and the shoes of the victim on Gustine Lane. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

No word yet if police have identified a suspect.