1 killed, 2 injured in drive-by shooting at west Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – One man is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in west Houston.

The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex on Meadowglen Lane and Walnut Bend Lane in the Westchase District, police said.

Authorities said the three men were in the courtyard of the Cambridge Place Apartments when an unknown vehicle pulled up and two men opened fire on the others.

One man died at the scene. The other two were transported to Ben Taub Hospital, police said. One of the men was shot in the shoulder, near an artery and had to undergo emergency surgery and the other was shot in the torso, authorities said.

Officers said nearly 40 shots were fired. The gunmen fled the scene, authorities said.

Investigators will be reviewing surveillance video and are working to learn more details about the shooting in hopes of learning the identities and motives of the gunmen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.