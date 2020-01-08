Off-duty Houston police officer shoots robbery suspect at northeast Harris County Walmart, deputies say

HOUSTON – An off-duty Houston police officer shot an armed robbery suspect in northeast Harris County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:06 p.m., HCSO tweeted that deputies were investigating the shooting at a Walmart store located in the 9200 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway.

Initial investigations show an off-duty HPD officer was in the customer service line at the Walmart when she saw “an armed robbery attempt,” HCSO wrote on Twitter. “The officer fired and wounded the man who has been taken to the hospital."

No one else was injured.

Officials with the Houston Police Department are headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.