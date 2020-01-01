Man shot to death in apparent domestic dispute, police say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Houston.

The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. at the Garden City Apartments on West Gulfbank Road near West Montgomery Road, police said.

When police arrived, they said they found a man around the age of 50 with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Police said they believe the shooting was domestic in nature and the shooter may have been another man who lived at the apartment.

Investigators are still working to learn more details about the shooting. Charges in the man’s death have not yet been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.