Man charged with murder in connection with girlfriend’s death, authorities say

RUSSET PEAK, Texas – A man is charged after authorities said he shot his girlfriend multiple times at a home in Montgomery County.

The shooting was reported around 9:10 p.m. at a home on North Lynx Trail near Wallaroo Way, authorities said.

When authorities arrived, they said they found a 27-year-old woman on the floor of a back bedroom who had been shot multiple times.

The woman’s 28-year-old boyfriend was found just two doors down at the neighbor’s house and was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

Detectives said the man confessed to shooting his girlfriend. He was subsequently charged with murder.

Authorities have not released either of their identities pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.