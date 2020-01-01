Jailhouse interview: Man accused of stabbing great-grandparents says he ‘feels bad’

HOUSTON – The 20-year-old accused of stabbing his great-grandparents in the head and neck Sunday said he “feels bad” and “awful” for what happened, in an exclusive jailhouse interview with KPRC 2.

Lucian Johnston wore an orange jumpsuit and black handcuffs when he met with KPRC 2 during normal visitation hours at the Harris County Jail on New Year’s Eve. He spoke through a phone behind a glass window.

Johnston was arrested on Monday after the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says he stabbed his great-grandparents, Madelyn and Orville Miller in the head and neck with a pocket knife Sunday during an argument in the car. Johnston’s 12-year-old half-brother, who was also in the car during the alleged attack, is being hailed a hero by law enforcement after they say he wrestled the knife away from Johnston and threw it out the window.

Johnston told KPRC 2 Tuesday that he was the “psych ward” and needed meds. When asked about what happened to his great grandparents, he said he didn’t know and couldn’t remember. At first, he said he couldn’t remember what led up to the stabbing, but later said, “I did it.”

The pocketknife believed to have been used by Lucian Johnston to stab his great-grandparents, Madelyn and Orville Miller. (Image from Harris County Sheriff's Office via Orville Miller)

At one point, he said he was on meth when the incident happened. Authorities have not released information to confirm or deny that.

READ ALSO: Johnston’s great-grandparents say he had always been a ‘troubled child’

Johnston asked KPRC 2 Reporter Sophia Beausoleil if his great-grandparents were alive. He also said he was sorry. Johnston said he loves his great-grandparents and would always have a heart for them.

At times, Johnston wasn’t coherent and claimed he has cancer, specifically Leukemia. He referenced his hair falling out and said he needs chemo. His family said he did have the illness when he was 3 years old, but has since recovered.