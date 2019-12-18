This isn’t the first time this man has been accused of a sexual crime involving a child, authorities say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Brandon Coe, 37, is behind bars charged with online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct.

Coe was arrested on December 17, and it isn’t the first time he’s been arrested for the sort of crime.

In 2011, authorities say Coe was talking to 16-year-old child online when the conversation turned sexual, and her parents saw what was going on turned it over to the police.

“They assumed the child’s identity online, and he asked to meet. He was arrested, he was found with five condoms in his pocket,” Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Chris Seufert said.

Seufert said Coe was charged with online solicitation of a minor and attempted sexual assault of a child.

He was convicted on those charges in 2013, but released on parole in 2017 after serving just 25 percent of his sentence.

“Generally speaking, if someone breaks the law and tries to hurt a kid, they’re held accountable for it and sent to prison, and if they get out and try to do it again, it’s certainly a very frustrating thing for all of law enforcement,” Seufert said.

Coe is now being held without bond at the Montgomery County Jail. His first court appearance is slated for Jan. 14.