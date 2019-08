The scene where two boys were found dead in water in Montgomery County on Aug. 15, 2019.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Two boys drowned Thursday evening in Montgomery County, according to investigators.

Authorities said the two boys were pulled from a pond near the intersection of Wigginsville Road and Dewberry Lane around 6 p.m.

The boys were 3 and 4 years old, according to authorities.

Witnesses and first responders attempted to revive the children by performing CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful, authorities said.

