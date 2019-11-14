2 charged in connection with July double homicide

The scene where two men were shot to death at an apartment complex in the 14100 block of Rio Bonito Road on July 23, 2019.

HOUSTON - Two people have been charged in connection with a double homicide that happened at a west Harris County apartment complex.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet Wednesday that Jaylon Broussard was arrested and charged in connection with the July 23 shooting at the Park Village apartment complex on Rio Bonito Road. Taylon Watson was arrested Oct. 11, Gonzalez said.

Investigators said that both victims were found dead near the front office of the apartment complex.

Officials said at the time of the slayings that they believe robbery may have been a motive.

