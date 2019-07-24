2 men shot to death during suspected robbery, investigators say

The scene where two men were shot to death at an apartment complex in the 14100 block of Rio Bonito Road on July 23, 2019.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two men were shot to death at a west Harris County apartment complex Tuesday, according to investigators.

Their bodies were found in a vehicle at the Park Village apartment complex in the 14100 block of Rio Bonito Road.

What happened

Authorities said they responded to a weapons disturbance at the complex around 4:30 p.m.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said it appears that the shooter was inside the victims' vehicle at the time of the shooting because the sunroof was shot out.

Who were the victims?

Authorities said they don't believe the victims were residents at the Park Village complex.

The victims were described as adults, but their identities have not been released.

Suspect vehicle

Authorities said witnesses told them that the shooter left the scene in a white sedan with two other people.

Motive

Investigators said they believe robbery may be a motive.

What's next

Authorities said their next step is to identify the victims and go from there.

