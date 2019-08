Police look over the scene of a deadly shooting at a gas station in southwest Houston on Aug. 12, 2019.

HOUSTON - One person has been killed and another has been injured in a shooting at a gas station in southwest Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported at 6:12 a.m. Monday at the corner of West Fuqua Street and Blueridge Road.

According to Houston police, a man and woman were shot. It was not immediately clear which of them had died.

This story is developing.

