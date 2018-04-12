LIVE: Lawsuit announced after deputy shoots man to death in north Harris County

HOUSTON - A lawsuit is expected to be announced Thursday after a Harris County deputy shot and killed a man last month.

Attorneys, including national civil rights lawyer Ben Crump will make the announcement at 10 a.m.

This comes after social media video surfaced showing the moments leading up to 34-year-old Danny Thomas' death.

The shooting was reported around 1 p.m. on March 22 in the 17600 block of Imperial Valley Drive.

Video posted on Snapchat and Facebook shows Thomas, with his pants around his ankles, walking toward the deputy, who has his firearm pointed at Thomas.

VIDEO: Sky2 over officer-involved shooting on Greens Road

Thomas follows the deputy as he walks backward with the gun pointed at him.

The video does not show the shooting.

VIDEO: Social media posts show man confronting deputy in street

During a press conference, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez outlined the incident.

A deputy was passing through the area when he saw an altercation between Thomas and another man near a vehicle at the entrance of the intersection, Gonzalez said.

According to police, Thomas, with his pants around his ankles, was talking to himself and hitting vehicles with his hands as they passed by.

Gonzalez said the deputy stopped his vehicle and told Thomas to stop. He gave other verbal commands, but Thomas walked toward the deputy aggressively, Gonzalez said.

The deputy shot Thomas one time in the chest. He was pronounced dead at Houston Northwest Medical Center.

Thomas' family said he had a history of mental illness.

After seeing the video, Thomas' sister, Markeeta Thomas, said she felt her brother was not in his right mind. She said he was having trouble coping after his wife was accused of drowning their two children.

“Whenever he got into that mind frame, thinking about his wife and his kids, he just felt like he was alone,” Markeeta Thomas said.

