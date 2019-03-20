La Porte ISD cancels classes Wednesday as Deer Park fire continues

The chemical fire in Deer Park burns on March 19, 2019 at 9 p.m.

LA PORTE, Texas - La Porte Independent School District schools will be closed Wednesday due to conditions caused by the chemical fire that continues to burn in Deer Park.

The district was open on Tuesday.

Officials have been monitoring air quality in the area.

Eight tanks continued to burn Tuesday in a blaze that started at a Deer Park chemical facility on Sunday morning. The fire started Sunday around 10 a.m. due to a bad manifold, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Alice Richardson, spokeswoman for Intercontinental Terminals Co., said that eight of the 15 tanks in the farm at the corner of Independence Parkway and Tidal Road have been affected by the fire.

Two tanks that were empty when the fire started have collapsed, Richardson said.

You can check daily air quality in Houston and surrounding areas by visiting Airnow.gov. The website has data and forecasts from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, including the air quality forecast, current conditions and maps of your area.

Here is the statement from La Port ISD:

"La Porte ISD continues to work closely with area emergency management officials in monitoring the fire on Independence Parkway. Weather forecasts for tonight and tomorrow call for changes in conditions that could cause the smoke plume from the fire to directly affect our area, and in an abundance of caution, La Porte ISD has decided to cancel classes for Wednesday, March 20. This closure includes all offices and campuses, and employees should not report to work. We will post school-related updates at lpisd.org and through our Twitter stream, @lpisd, as updated information becomes available. We urge you to monitor local media and ReadyHarris.org/deerparkfire."

