KPRC2's Bill Balleza scores big for charity at Rockets game

HOUSTON - KPRC2’s Bill Balleza took the first shot for charity at the Rockets game Saturday night, and, of course, it was nothing but net.

The effort means $5,000 will go toward Balleza’s favorite charity, Child Advocates.

Child Advocates trains people to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children placed in foster care in court so they can find safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

Watch that moment just one more time in the video above.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.