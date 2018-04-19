Klein ISD student charged after taking picture up teacher's dress, documents say

SPRING, Texas - An 18-year-old Klein Oak High School student was arrested and charged with improper photography after he's accused of taking a photo under the dress of a teacher, court documents show.

On March 22, the student, Erick Eduardo Ordonez Medina, offered to send the photo to other boys, but the boys declined, according to the arrest warrant

He has posted a $1,000 bond.

Klein Independent School District released the following statement:

In late March, a brave Klein Oak student reported that a male student appeared to use his cell phone to photograph up the skirt of an employee. An investigation followed, and the male student was subsequently arrested for improper photography.

