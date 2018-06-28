Kidnapping, home invasion and shootout ends in police chase in north Houston

HOUSTON - A kidnapping, home invasion and shootout ended with a police chase Thursday in north Houston.

Police said two men were kidnapped and taken back to their home where a shootout broke out between the victims' family members and the kidnappers when they tried to break into the home.

Police said the kidnappers left the home and a deputy later spotted them driving erratically.

The suspects sped away from the officers, leading them on a chase, police said.

The chase ended at Irvington near Turner after the driver hit a curb. Police said at least two people ran from the vehicle and one woman stayed inside. She was arrested.

Police found one of the suspects hiding in the back of a newspaper truck.

Police are still searching for a third person.

